 30-year-old personality reveals major scrapped WWE Money in the Bank plans

YouTube sensation KSI recently opened up about making a potential appearance during this year's WWE Money in the Bank.

His crime partner Logan Paul has already signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion, leaving fans wondering if the 30-year-old would ever join the company.

At WrestleMania 39, KSI briefly accompanied Paul during his match against Seth Rollins. He dressed up as a Prime bottle and got involved in the bout's closing moments, giving The Visionary a chance to take home the win.

Following a surprise at the Showcase of the Immortals, it was heavily teased and rumored that KSI might follow in Paul's footsteps in World Wrestling Entertainment.

After Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023, KSI was a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The 30-year-old revealed that WWE had a few ideas for him to show up at the O2 Arena London.

However, plans for MITB were not finalized, and KSI's presence in England was only limited to outside of the squared circle.

"We had a few ideas, but we decided it wasn’t gonna work. So we just left it, and I just decided to watch since I was in England. Yeah, it was sick,” he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

KSI on his experience at WWE WrestleMania 39

As mentioned earlier, the Youtuber-turned-boxer tried to interfere and help The Maverick to defeat Seth Rollins. However, the tables were turned when Rollins got away from the announcer's desk and pulled KSI, allowing Logan Paul to frog splash on his friend instead.

In an interview with JOE, the 30-year-old personality opened up about the spot of going through the announcer table at WrestleMania 39.

"Well, when Logan like jumped on me, yeah boy, he winded me from the top rope. I was trying to film him jumping on top of me but I think the moment got to me and I was like, 'ah s*it,' like, 'he's about to jump on me.' I'm like, 'f**k!' And bro, I don't know what my legs are doing. I was like, 'oh, I need to try and brace it.' And before I could do anything he was on top of me, man," KSI said.

It remains to be seen if the YouTube star will soon join forces with The Maverick in WWE in an upcoming premium live event.

