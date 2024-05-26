30-year-old reacts to being shunned by current champions at recent WWE event

A 30-year-old former champion has delivered a warning ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first show following the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event held yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark competed in the QOTR Tournament but were both eliminated, before the final at the premium live event. Stark took to her Instagram story today to warn the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions that she and Baszler were coming for their title.

The duo are the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship and felt shunned at the recently concluded PLE. One-half of the the current champions, Jade Cargill seemingly forgot about the number one contenders and issued a challenge to any tag team in the women's division, backstage during the PLE. Stark responded appropriately.

You can check out the video from Stark's Instagram story by clicking here.

Stark sends a warning ahead of RAW.

Bianca Belair and Cargill dethroned The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) of the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash earlier this month in France. Asuka was scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament but was ruled out due to injury.

Vince Russo comments on how Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are booked on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently noted that Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are booked in a very similar fashion on the red brand.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW earlier this month, Russo noted that the tag team was on a good run for a few weeks before their momentum went away. The veteran added that the two stars are surprisingly being booked in an almost identical manner on RAW.

"It's funny bro because it seems like Shayna Baszler and whos's her partner, Zoey Stark, they're both getting the same, exact treatment. They put them together, they put them on a run for three weeks, remember that, bro? And now, I swear to God, they're booking these two women the same, exact way, both of them," noted Russo. [16:38 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Shayna Baszler made her GCW debut during WrestleMania XL weekend and defeated Masha Slamovich via TKO. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Stark and Baszler in the weeks ahead.

