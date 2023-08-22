30-year-old star says WWE faction has their own plan; when asked if he'll join them

WWE has got many top factions in the company at the moment, wrestlers always express their wish to join one of them. However, 30-year-old NXT star Angel Garza said that LWO has their own plan, so joining them will not depend on his decision.

Latino World Order has got some of the best talents like Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega, alongside one of the greatest wrestlers to ever perform for WWE, Rey Mysterio. The faction recently achieved gold as Rey won the United States Championship from Austin Theory and said that the title belongs to each and every member of LWO.

Recently, NXT star Angel Garza did a Q&A on Twitter, and a fan asked him if he would be joining Rey Mysterio's faction. He simply said that it is not up to him to decide as LWO has its own plans.

"That’s not on me, they have their plan," Garza answered the fan on Twitter.

WWE's Grayson Waller thinks other LWO members should get a chance at gold instead of Rey Mysterio

Recently in an interview with Kayla Braxton on SmackDown LowDown, Grayson Waller took multiple shots at the Master of 619 for not giving enough opportunities to his teammate Santos Escobar or Waller himself.

"See, the thing with Rey Mysterio is he is the perfect example of everything that frustrates me about SmackDown. How many times has he been United States Champion, how many times has he been World Champion? How many times has he main evented? Everywhere, every country, he's done it all. But he just can't let go, can he? He can't pass that torch. He can't let it go and let Grayson Waller or a guy like Santos Escobar achieve the things that he's achieved. But that's alright because next week, Rey Mysterio is gonna feel the Grayson Waller Effect."

Grayson Waller teased a match against Rey Mysterio on next week's SmackDown episode. Let's see what WWE has in store for the bout.

