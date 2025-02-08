30-year-old star vanishes as Cody Rhodes gets revenge after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes was taken out as the February 7 edition of SmackDown came to a close. However, the 30-year-old superstar seemingly vanished into thin air and The American Nightmare got his revenge.

The main event of SmackDown this week saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso reunite after over a year - specifically, 451 days, to face the New Bloodline duo of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu has been the dominant force of The New Bloodline as Solo took a leave of absence following the RAW on Netflix Premiere. He did return to SmackDown but left without uttering a word and had not been seen since until the latest episode of SmackDown. Tonga Loa, meanwhile, has been out with an injury.

Following 30-year-old Solo Sikoa's return on February 7 and the attack on Cody Rhodes, he just vanished into thin air. This allowed Cody and Jey Uso to take out Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu after SmackDown went off the air.

It was a bit bizarre that Solo just walked away, but the statement was made regardless. The ending and off-air moment follow the usual wrestling protocol, where the babyfaces stand tall at the end of the show.

But what's going to be interesting is the return of Solo Sikoa and what his intentions could possibly be. Could fans be seeing Solo vs Cody yet again?

Either way, it was an impactful ending to SmackDown.

