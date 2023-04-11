30-year-old WWE Superstar wants a massive showdown against Becky Lynch in a first-time-ever match

Becky Lynch has been the face of the women's division in WWE for the past few years upon breaking out as "The Man." Several superstars want a shot at one of the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, including current NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre.

In 2021, Becky Lynch returned after a long hiatus and immediately went back to the top of the card by becoming the blue brand's champion. After WWE's Draft, she faced several new faces in the company, including Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Duodrop.

Meanwhile, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn captured the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver 2023. Speaking to Cageside Seats, Fyre addressed an old comment made by her, which included a challenge to Becky Lynch. Here's what she said:

“I’d love to work her one day, I mean, I feel like anybody does because she’s at the top of her game. There’s a few of them just now that are at the top that I’ve never got to work, and I would just love to go on and work.” [H/T - Cageside Seats]

In 2020, Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray) spoke about facing The Man at a TakeOver event that was scheduled to take place in Ireland. Unfortunately, the show never took place, but Lynch vs. Fyre could happen in the near future.

WWE Hall of Famer turned on Becky Lynch and cost her the Women's Tag Team Championships

Last year, Becky Lynch returned to WWE after a shoulder injury and immediately went after Damage CTRL. However, she was unable to get the upper hand due to the numbers advantage on numerous occasions.

Later, Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus returned to the red brand to assist The Man. Lita and Lynch also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL.

Last week, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan became the new number-one contenders for the titles. Before the title match, Lita was mysteriously taken out, and Stratus replaced her in the upcoming title match.

The two stars gave their all to defend the titles, but Stratus got pinned in the end. After the match, she turned heel on Becky Lynch and left. It looks like the two will likely have a match in Detroit at SummerSlam.

