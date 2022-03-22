31-Time Champion returns to RAW to cost Seth Rollins a spot at WrestleMania 38

Another week of RAW and more frustration for the four-time world champion Seth Rollins. Last week, he tried to hijack Kevin Owens' KO show with Steve Austin, and this week, it was another former world champion. However, things backfired in the main event of RAW as a legend returned after a week to cost him the match.

This week on RAW, Rollins confronted The Phenomenal AJ Styles, who made his return for the first time since the brutal assault two weeks ago that saw Edge turn heel. He wanted to take AJ Styles' spot, and while the former WWE Champion refused, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville seemed to like the idea. Styles told Pearce that he sucks at his job and said that Deville wasn't any better.

This led to a last-chance match for Seth Rollins, who faced AJ Styles in the main event of RAW. The stakes were high as the Visionary needed to beat the former WWE Champion to replace him in his match against Edge.

It was a back-and-forth encounter, but the 31-time champion Edge returned and assaulted Styles with a steel chair, leading to a disqualification win for The Phenomenal One.

The match will stay intact as it is, but Seth Rollins remains without a WrestleMania match.

Seth Rollins won't let RAW happen next week without getting what he wants

The 4-time WWE World Champion Rollins was furious over the outcome, losing out on his WrestleMania spot yet again. At first, he failed to replace Kevin Owens in the KO Show and has now failed to renew his old rivalry.

Post-match, The Architect, took the mic and said that the go-home episode of RAW to WrestleMania 38 wouldn't happen unless he gets what he wants. 'Cody' chants began to echo the arena when that happened.

Rollins is expected to face Cody Rhodes, who reportedly inked a multi-million dollar deal with WWE recently. The match could happen on WrestleMania Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes appears next week on RAW or if we'll have to wait until the day of the Show of Shows for it to happen.

