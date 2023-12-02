31-year-old major wrestling star returning to WWE after 19 months of absence following CM Punk's comeback is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) could be the next competitor to return to WWE following CM Punk.

Mone spent nearly a decade in the Stamford-based company, during which she was one of the top female superstars. The 31-year-old held the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles. However, she, alongside her former tag team partner Naomi, walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022. She later officially left WWE.

Over the past few days, reports have suggested that Triple H could be interested in bringing Mone back after CM Punk's return. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the subject. He explained why the company should re-sign Mone, dubbing her a "megastar."

"[Will he bring back Sasha Banks now because he brought back Punk?] I would. Bro, she's a big megastar, looks professional, has worked on the Mandalorian, you know. I mean, she's from their system. And, bro, I said this a couple months ago and I'm gonna repeat it again, everybody comes back to WWE. And we've heard WWE say I'll never bring this guy back or ever work with him, bury them on videos, brought them back," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"I've heard wrestlers say I'll never go back to WWE, they did go back because once you're not there you understand the enormity and the popularity of who they are and what they can do for your career. Sometimes when you're there you're in the bubble and living the moment and you're like, 'F**k this place! I'm gonna go somewhere else.' But once you're somewhere else, for most people they understand, 'Well, this is where I gotta be.'" [1:00 - 2:00]

AEW is interested in signing ex-WWE star Mercedes Mone

After leaving the Stamford-based company, Mercedes Mone debuted in NJPW last January. In her first match, the 31-year-old captured the IWGP Championship after defeating Kairi Sane. However, she lost the title to Mayu Iwatani about two months later. In total, Mone has wrestled five matches in NJPW so far.

Last August, Mone appeared in attendance at AEW All In London. Although some fans believed she would join Tony Khan's promotion, she did not. Last month, Khan addressed the possibility of signing the former RAW Women's Champion during the AEW Full Gear press conference.

"I have a lot of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at anytime in AEW. She's had great experience with our partner NJPW. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime . I have great respect for her and have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

