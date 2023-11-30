Brock Lesnar's former rival calls for Sasha Banks to return to WWE

Brock Lesnar's former rival has called on Sasha Banks to make her return to WWE.

The Boss and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions when they decided that they had enough and walked out of the company in May 2022. Naomi is now known as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling and is the reigning Knockouts World Champion.

Banks made her way to NJPW and defeated KAIRI, now known as Kairi Sane in WWE, at Battle in the Valley in February to capture the IWGP Women's Championship. She is currently out with an injury and was recently shown in the crowd during AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier was a guest on The MMA Hour today with Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Cormier suggested that Sasha Banks return to the company at the Royal Rumble:

"So my thought is, the Royal Rumble, maybe Sasha Banks comes back. Dude, remember they were tag team champs?", Cormier said. [From 00:02 - 00:11]

Ariel Helwani was dismissive of Banks entirely as a performer and wondered what she had ever done. Cormier pointed out that he was just acting that way because he was excited about CM Punk's return to the company:

"She's won every championship, she's done everything. And right now, her name is like something Moné, she's like rocking and rolling in Japan. Like, she's the best," added Cormier. [From 00:25 - 00:34]

WWE star Bianca Belair sends heartfelt message to Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she just wants Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) to be happy following her exit from WWE.

Banks and Belair made history together and main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The two stars stole the show, and Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the match. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, The EST stated that she wished Banks nothing but the best and complimented her for living her dream:

"I just want her (Sasha Banks) to be happy. I know she's out there living her dream, and she's in Japan, and she's doing her thing. That's all matters at the end of the day. It's happiness," said Bianca Belair. (1:16 - 1:24)

The WWE women's division is stronger than ever at the moment. Only time will tell if Banks eventually makes her return to the company.

