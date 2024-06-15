31-year-old star puts Randy Orton on notice after his WWE return on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made a surprise return on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024. The interim Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa sent a strong message to The Viper after how things ended on the blue brand's show.

The Legend Killer was last seen at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event, where he faced Gunther in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. However, The Ring General secured a controversial win over Orton. As addressed by Chief Content Officer Triple H, The Viper was "pretty banged up" following his match against Gunther, and fans awaited his comeback eagerly.

Last night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens competed against The Enforcer in the main event and General Manager Nick Aldis noted that The Bloodline members, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, were barred from the ringside.

After KO lost to Sikoa, The Bloodline brutally attacked the former Universal Champion. Then, Randy Orton returned to the aid of Owens, cleared out the ring, and delivered a vicious RKO to Tonga Loa.

As Solo Sikoa left the stage, WWE cameras captured him sending a warning to The Apex Predator. The 31-year-old star asserted Randy Orton to steer clear of The Bloodline if he knew what was good for him.

"The voices in your head better tell your a** to stay away from The Bloodline, Randy. YOU HEAR ME!" Solo Sikoa said.

What the future has in store for The Viper remains to be seen.

Randy Orton broke his silence after making his return to WWE on SmackDown

Following the events in the closing moments of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were involved in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley.

The Prizefighter noted that he was happy to see The Viper as his backup and referred to him as a "friend." KO then asked Orton whether the two were friends or not, to which The Legend Killer replied:

"I think we're getting there, we got little ways to go but... listen, out of nowhere is kinda my thing, so I figured tonight we're in Scotland, I love Scotland. Hell, Drew is from Scotland. I love Drew, what can I say? I just figured I'd come out all the way over here across the sea and I would help my friend, acquaintance, buddy, whatever you want to call it."

Both Owens and Randy Orton are not scheduled to appear in any matches at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the WWE Superstars with The Bloodline dominating around.