31-year-old star responds to Shinsuke Nakamaura's challenge ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Otis sent a message on social media ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In recent times, Shinsuke Nakamura has revealed a different side of his persona to the WWE Universe. After feuding with Seth Rollins for months, the former Royal Rumble winner has now asked someone else to step up to challenge him.

Tozawa responded to Nakamura's challenge last week. The latter was not thrilled by the opposition, but still put away the Japanese in convincing fashion during their encounter on RAW. After the bout, Tozawa's Alpha Academy stablemate Otis confronted Nakamura. Hence a match was made official for this week's show.

Otis has now a sent a message to Nakamura ahead of their bout. He said that the latter had come to the right place to pick a fight.

"Ohhh YEAAA Shin Shinnnn....You Lookin' K@RNAGE?.............You CAME TO THE RIGHT PLACE.......," Otis shared.

Check Otis' tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Otis is able to overcome the King of Strong Style on WWE RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long says that Shinsuke Nakamura cannot be a world champion

Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts about Shinsuke Nakamura.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former General Manager expressed his opinion that, despite Nakamura's exceptional skills as a performer, he believed Nakamura couldn't ascend to the status of world champion, attributing it to the entertainment factor inherent in the business.

"He is a great guy. I love him to death, man, but I'm just saying, when you look at the business side, I have nothing against him; he is a great worker. When you put that title on somebody, they are going to be able to carry it, and Nakamura, as I said, is a great wrestler, a phenomenal athlete, but sometimes, in this business, you have to be able to wrestle, and entertain at the same time," Long said.

Nakamura was recently unsuccessful in capturing the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

