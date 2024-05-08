31-year-old star teases blockbuster WWE dream match against Becky Lynch: "649 days"

A top female star has teased a blockbuster dream match against Becky Lynch after The Man mentioned her on WWE RAW.

Alba Fyre was one of the top stars in NXT UK. She quickly climbed the ranks and became the NXT UK Women's Champion. The 31-year-old reigned as champion for 649 days, making her the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion in history.

She moved on to NXT when, where she was unable to reclaim her past glory and win the NXT Women's Championship. However, she formed an unholy union with Isla Dawn, and they won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship together.

Her reign was so impressive that even Becky Lynch acknowledged it this week on WWE RAW. This prompted Alba Fyre to respond on social media and even tease a potential dream match between herself and The Man.

"649 days. The Man gets it....Maybe see you in a ring soon @BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw #LongestReigning," Fyre wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan reacted after ditching Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Becky Lynch was interviewed by Michael Cole in the ring when she was interrupted by Liv Morgan. The latter took credit for Lynch's reign and demanded a title match. Lynch gave her the match at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Damage CTRL interrupted them and surrounded the ring. Just when it looked like they might attack, Morgan bailed and left the ring. Luckily for Lynch, Lyra Valkyria came out to save her from a brutal assault.

Following the assault, WWE posted a clip on social media with a caption calling Liv Morgan out as she left. The former women's champion reacted to this tweet.

"Hahahahah, I keep giggling at this caption; this was a good one 😂," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if there will be a dream match between Alba Fyre and Becky Lynch in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback