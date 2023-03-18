31-year-old WWE star changes his name on Twitter

Name changes in WWE are not very uncommon. While not an official name change on the weekly television shows just yet, former tag team champion Otis changed his name on Twitter, indicating a new phase in his career.

The 31-year-old has been involved in backstage segments with Maximum Male Models over the last few weeks. The SmackDown trio have been constantly trying to sway Otis away from Chad Gable and get him to join the ranks of their group.

Last week on RAW, the former Money in the Bank winner was spotted taking part in a photoshoot with Maximum Male Models. Upon being confronted by Gable, Otis decided to leave with ma.çé, mån.sôör, and Maxxine Dupri instead of Gable, hinting at a breakup of the Alpha Academy.

Otis added further fuel to the fire by changing his name on Twitter. The RAW star now goes by the name of Otìsè on the bird app, a moniker given to him by Maxxine Dupri.

Otis became a tag team champion in WWE with Chad Gable

Otis and Chad Gable have been one of the most entertaining acts in WWE programming since joining forces in 2020. Gable proposed the idea of them coming together, stating that he would help the former discover his "Inner Alpha."

After a brief run on SmackDown, the duo was drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 draft. They defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) to win the Raw Tag Team Championship in 2021, marking Otis' first championship win of his WWE career.

Their title reign, however, did not last long, as Orton and Riddle regained their titles in a triple-threat match also involving Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

There were recent reports of Triple H planning to split the Alpha Academy to push Chad Gable as a singles wrestler. The 37-year-old star has competed in multiple singles matches over the last few months and has impressed both fans and critics with his performances inside the squared circle.

With King of the Ring around the corner, many fans expressed their desire to see Gable win the prestigious tournament to cement himself as a force.

