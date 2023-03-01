"King of the Ring"- WWE Universe reacts to Triple H reportedly breaking up popular tag team to push 36-year-old star

Triple H has reportedly taken a major booking call to break up a popular WWE tag team. According to recent reports, the Game plans on splitting up Otis and Chad Gable in order to push the latter as a singles star.

Chad Gable has been shining as a singles wrestler in the last few weeks. The former Alpha Academy member has put on excellent matches against the likes of Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed on RAW. He took Cody Rhodes to his limits with an emphatic performance on the red brand this week and was deservingly praised by fans and critics alike after the match.

With the company pushing Gable as a singles star over the last few weeks, there have been reports that Triple H wants to split his tag team with Otis. Otis has also teased joining the Maximum Male Models in the last few editions of RAW. According to WRKD Wrestling, the duo is still on the fence about a potential split-up due to their long-term friendship.

The report was met with a positive response from fans, as many believe Chad Gable has the potential to be a major singles star. With the King of the Ring tournament returning, a few fans expressed their desire to see Gable win the whole event.

Check out the responses below:

Black Wrestling Sells‼️🤴🏾 @wrestleman14 🏾 🏾 🏾 @ZackSabreSenior With Otis likely joining MMM, i pray and hope this Chad Gable singles Run is otw @ZackSabreSenior With Otis likely joining MMM, i pray and hope this Chad Gable singles Run is otw🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Hunter @Carroll22__ @WRKDWrestling Makes sense. Gable is fantastic seems like that's the plan they are going with rn @WRKDWrestling Makes sense. Gable is fantastic seems like that's the plan they are going with rn

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Chad Gable sold that cross Rhodes exquisitely. Gable gotta be up next Chad Gable sold that cross Rhodes exquisitely. Gable gotta be up next 🔥https://t.co/8VVwtvmTPI

🛸TheLoneCoyote🛸👽DoYouThinkI'mSpooky?👽 @xgunsblazingx



Have a feeling that's what's up for a bit.... @ZackSabreSenior If Otis keeps acting the way he has been as of late, Chad will be solo and able to go for things....Have a feeling that's what's up for a bit.... @ZackSabreSenior If Otis keeps acting the way he has been as of late, Chad will be solo and able to go for things....Have a feeling that's what's up for a bit....

Salvatore 🇨🇦 @SaikyoGroove



Gable just don’t miss, man. He has potential to be the next Kurt Angle IMO. @TheEnemiesPE3 That match last night was a banger. Gable’s match with Rollins on the RAW after the Rumble was also a banger.Gable just don’t miss, man. He has potential to be the next Kurt Angle IMO. @TheEnemiesPE3 That match last night was a banger. Gable’s match with Rollins on the RAW after the Rumble was also a banger.Gable just don’t miss, man. He has potential to be the next Kurt Angle IMO.

Who’s Bryce? 👻 @Bryceymeetworld @TheEnemiesPE3 I hope Chad gets a U.S. or IC title run soon he’s incredible on the mic, one of the best in the biz in the ring and can be marketable @TheEnemiesPE3 I hope Chad gets a U.S. or IC title run soon he’s incredible on the mic, one of the best in the biz in the ring and can be marketable

Michael Turner @Michael11259994 @TheEnemiesPE3 Great match, gables great on the mic and in the ring i always compare him to Kurt angle, he deserves a championship run with the ic or us titles @TheEnemiesPE3 Great match, gables great on the mic and in the ring i always compare him to Kurt angle, he deserves a championship run with the ic or us titles https://t.co/oDRmg83Hy9

TheeJudgementDay @thee_JD2022 @TheEnemiesPE3 If the IC title was on Raw he'd definitely be up for it! @TheEnemiesPE3 If the IC title was on Raw he'd definitely be up for it!

Chap @OldSchoolChap @TheEnemiesPE3 He def needs at least the us title for a decent reign. Him beating Austin theory would be great. Unless Cena wins it I guess. I dunno. Give him a damn singles title @TheEnemiesPE3 He def needs at least the us title for a decent reign. Him beating Austin theory would be great. Unless Cena wins it I guess. I dunno. Give him a damn singles title 😂

Kemosabe @ShaneRagoonan @TheEnemiesPE3 King Gable has a nice ring to it @TheEnemiesPE3 King Gable has a nice ring to it

Hous_Ya_Daddy @Hous_Ya_Daddy @TheEnemiesPE3 He should be the one to take the title off Theory. @TheEnemiesPE3 He should be the one to take the title off Theory.

Triple H reportedly has no plans for another former tag team champion at WWE WrestleMania 39

Being the head of WWE's creative department, Triple H often has to make harsh decisions regarding a few superstars' bookings. It was recently reported that the company currently has no plans for Matt Riddle's return and the former RAW Tag Team Champion could miss out on WrestleMania 39.

The Original Bro was suspended from WWE in December last year and was written off from TV programming after an attack by Solo Sikoa. While his suspension ended a few weeks back, Riddle has not returned to the red brand.

It was reported that the potential reason behind Matt Riddle's absence could be due to a lack of plans for him by the creative team.

Triple H took over the reins of WWE's creative department in July last year. Hunter will be booking his first WrestleMania this year and some reports have stated that he intends to book a shorter show and feature fewer wrestlers than in the last few years.

