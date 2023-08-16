31-year-old WWE star has a message for The Rock's daughter; big match confirmed?

The fans waiting to see Ava Raine in a singles WWE match have got what they wanted! Ivy Nile recently took to Twitter and responded to The Rock's daughter challenging her to a match at Heatwave, which should ideally be officially announced soon.

Raine, who is a member of The Schism on the developmental brand, has been involved in a feud with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile over the past few months. Despite being defeated in a Loser Leaves NXT match, Julius and Brutus Creed have been accused of interfering in the Schism's matches as masked attackers.

The latest NXT episode also witnessed a distraction as Angelo Tony D'Angelo & Stacks beat Dyad. Following the episode, Ava Raine sent out a warning to the 31-year-old in an NXT Exclusive and called Ivy out for a match at NXT Heatwave 2023, scheduled to happen on August 22nd.

Nile then reacted by sending a message to Ava, confirming that she was ready for the battle, as you can view below:

"Message received. See you at Heatwave, psychos #NXTHeatwave," Ivy Nile tweeted.

Ava Raine has been a WWE Superstar since 2020 but has surprisingly only wrestled four matches, all being tag team contests.

Raine has been training in WWE's developmental zone for years, and in a week, she will get to showcase to the world her first one-on-one performance.

What else should fans expect from the WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 card?

While it hasn't been confirmed, Ava Raine vs. Ivy Nile should also be added to the lineup, which already features five matches.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will face Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee in a highly-anticipated Mixed Tag Team match, where the Judgment Day members are the clear favorites to win.

As seen on the August 15th NXT episode, Von Wagner and Baron Corbin set up their singles match for Heatwave with a pretty solid promo segment. The rest of the card includes Noam Dar and Nathan Frazer (current holder) for the NXT Heritage Cup and Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov.

The main event will be contested for the NXT Championship as Carmelo Hayes will put his title on the line against Wes Lee.

