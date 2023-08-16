WWE NXT Results: Top title match interrupted; Former star mentioned despite controversial firing

NXT kicked off with a big tag team title match, and we got a great match between Lee and Dijak later in the night. Some great matches were booked for NXT Heatwave while we got an eventful match contract signing to close the show.

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. The Dyad to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Blair Davenport def. Dana Brooke

Trick Williams def. Drew Gulak

Wes Lee def. Dijak

Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate was called off due to an interruption

Jacy Jayne def. Thea Hail

WWE NXT Results (August 15, 2023): Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad - Tag Team Championship match

D'Angelo and Reid kicked off the match, and there were Schism members all around the ring. Fowler tagged in early, and the Dyad were sent outside before we got double-team dives from the Don and Stacks.

The Dyad isolated Stacks and him outside and into the announce desk before D'Angelo came back with some big clotheslines. Ivy Nile came out, and the Schism were distracted while two masked individuals took out the Dyad. Tony came in with the suplex uranage on Rip before picking up the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. The Dyad to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Thea Hail was still upset about her loss to Stratton, and Andre Chase wanted to book her in a match to get her confidence back. Hail asked Andre not to throw in the towel this time before walking off.

Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke on NXT

Dana sent Blair outside early on with a clothesline before taking her out with a flying crossbody. Davenport came back with a slide and a stomp before dodging the cartwheel splash in the corner.

Blair got some strikes in but took a powerbomb before going outside to get the ring bell. Kelani Jordan tried to stop Dana before Blair took Brooke out in the ring with the double knees and picked up the win.

Result: Blair Davenport def. Dana Brooke

Grade: C

Drew Gulak vs. Trick Williams on NXT

Gulak got an early Sunset Flip on Trick before trying for the arm wringer, but Williams came back with a dropkick. Drew was sent outside and came back with a dropkick of his own before trying to lock in a painful half-crab submission.

The two traded holds in the ring before Williams broke out and got a big sequence of kicks into a uranage. Dempsey tried to trip Trick on the ropes before Williams took him and Kemp out at ringside.

Briggs and Jensen showed up and started brawling with Kemp and Dempsey, while Trick picked up the win in the ring with the Cyclone Kill.

Result: Trick Williams def. Drew Gulak

Grade: B-

Baron Corbin was out next and made fun of the whole NXT locker room before Van Wagner and Mr. Stone showed up to protest. Corbin made fun of Wagner even more for having Mr. Stone talk on his behalf before telling him that if he wanted to make it in the business, he would need to speak for himself.

Wagner got on the mic and said that he may talk less, but Corbin talks way too much. Von fired back and made fun of Corbin's past gimmicks and challenged him to a match at NXT Heatwave. He threatened to put Corbin through a table before a brawl broke out, and Baron was tossed outside.

Corbin barely managed to escape the powerbomb through the announce desk before officials came in to stop the fight.

Mustafa Ali got a promo where he was talking on a podium like he was campaigning for government office. He talked about his opponents being not good enough and that they need a new North American Champion because, apparently: "in Ali, you can trust."

Dijak vs. Wes Lee on NXT

Lee started off strong, but Dijak turned things around quickly and tried to get a submission hold before tossing Lee into the ring posts in the corner. Dijak was working on the injured arm of Lee and caught him off a dive outside and just tossed him at the posts at ringside.

Back in the ring, Dijak was dropped in the corner before Lee got a spinebuster before getting a near fall off a standing Meteora. Lee failed to pull off the Cardiac Kick before escaping Dijak's finisher. Dijak still managed to get the High Justice Chokeslam for another near fall.

Dijak drove Lee into the steel steps and sent him over the barricades before Eddie Thorpe showed up at ringside. Thorpe baited Dijak into attacking him while Lee recovered and came in with a dive over the barricades. Back in the ring, Lee got the Cardiac Kick and the corkscrew splash for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Dijak

Grade: A

Backstage on NXT, Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria decided to team up against Rhea and Dominik.

Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate on NXT

Joe Coffey got a backbreaker early on before Bate came back with a takedown and hit a spinning suplex for a near fall. Joe got a big German Suplex before dodging the Tyler Driver '97.

Dabba-Kato showed up and took both superstars down at ringside before dragging Tyler back into the ring for a big powerbomb.

Result: DNF

Grade: C

In the parking lot, Bron Breakker walked up to Baron Corbin and said that he wasn't done with Von Wagner. Breakker made some vague threats about their match next week before Corbin said that he wasn't scared of Bron and walked off.

Nathan Frazer was in the middle of his talk show when he was interrupted by Noam Dar and his friends. Frazer asked him which Heritage Cup was real, and Dar denied that his was fake before Nathan ran the footage from last week before ringing the 'Fraud Alarm.'

Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail on NXT

Jayne was taunting Hail early on but took a big arm drag before sending her outside and hitting a big dive. Back after a break on NXT, Jayne hit a big spinebuster, but Hail managed to kick out of it.

A turnbuckle was exposed by Jayne, but Andre Chase went up and covered it back up but also distracted Hail in the process. Hail was too concerned with the interference and let Jacy roll her up from behind and pick up the win.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Thea Hail

Grade: B-

Carmelo Hayes was signing merch backstage when Wes Lee showed up and told him to sign the match contract. Melo told him to see him next week before Lee cleared the table Melo was using and dragged it out to ringside and saying that he'll see Hayes 'out there.'

Melo and Lee headed to the ring, where the champ talked about Wes not being able to handle hardships. Lee said that people have always underestimated him throughout his whole career, and he was able to prove them wrong every time. They even referenced Wes Lee's former tag team partner Nash Carter, who was controversially released from the company.

Carmelo said that there was no way Lee could beat him at this point, and Wes replied that he won't fail anymore and signed the contract. Hayes said that he earned the title shot, but next week, 'Melo can't miss.'

Melo held his title up, and Lee snapped the table in half with a stomp before NXT went off the air.

