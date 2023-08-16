Megastar's daughter set to make singles debut after 144 days? WWE just teased the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, the company teased that Hollywood megastar's daughter Ava Raine will debut in her singles match on next week's show.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter made her in-ring debut on April 1, 2023, joining Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Joe Gacy as a part of the Schism faction.

Since her World Wrestling Entertainment debut, the female superstar has yet to compete in a singles match. But after the 15th August edition of NXT, it seems that Raine would step inside the squared circle to compete one-on-one next week.

During a WWE Exclusive Interview, Ava Raine challenged Ivy Nile for the 22nd August edition of the show. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid recently defeated Brutus Creed and Julius Creed in a loser leave NXT contest.

However, the Schism faction does not believe that Creed Brothers has left the company, as witnessed on the latest episode of WWE's third brand. The Creeds appeared as masked men and blindsided The Dyad during the NXT Tag Team title match against Channing Lorezo and Tony D'Angelo.

This struck Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter's nerve as she called out Nile after Creed Brothers interfered in Schism's business marking her first singles match in the company at NXT Heatwave next week.

Ava Raine's faction members are reportedly set to leave WWE soon

The latest reports suggest that The Dyad - Fowler and Reid are expected to leave the Stamford-based promotion as soon as their contract expires.

In April 2023, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions requested their release from WWE, but the company denied their appeal.

According to Dave Melter of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Schism members are on their way to departure after their contract ends on October 14, 2023.

"The belief is that Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler, the Dyad, are still leaving when their contracts expire. The expiration date is (October 14)."

Given that Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are on their potential exit, the megastar's daughter would soon be looking for new allies to join the Schism faction potentially.

As of now, WWE is yet to confirm the bout between Ava Raine and Ivy Nile. It will be exciting to see The Rock's daughter in her first-ever singles match 144 days after her debut.

Do you think Nile would accept Raine's challenge?

