31-year-old WWE star sends a cryptic message after SmackDown

Former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel recently shared a cryptic message after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In December 2023, Angel returned to the main roster with his cousin, Berto, and joined forces with Santos Escobar to form the new Legado Del Fantasma faction.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, as announced by Nick Aldis, the Los Lotharios were barred from the ring during the Rey Mysterio vs. Escobar match. Even though the 39-year-old star did not have Legado Del Fantasma members to assist him, Dominik Mysterio's interference helped Escobar pick up a big win over The Master of 619.

After Friday Night SmackDown, Angel took to X/Twitter to send a six-word cryptic message.

"Sometimes isn't for who works harder," he wrote.

Check out WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Angel makes fun of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion fired shots at LWO member Zelina Vega a few weeks ago.

When Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated Chase U's Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson in the Dusty Classic tournament, Queen Vega could not stop singing praises of her fellow LWO members.

However, Angel took a shot at the former Women's Tag Team Champion, claiming she was heartbroken and missing a man, referencing their brief time working together as a manager for him and Andrade.

"That's how a heartbroken woman talks when she misses a man. I'm sorry @ZelinaVegaWWE, you have to settle with those kids!" he wrote.

Check out the former 24/7 Champion's tweet below:

Meanwhile, the Legado Del Fantasma members are set to face New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) in the finals of bracket one for the Six-Pack Ladder Qualifier on next week's SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if the duo manages to overcome the impressive duo of Bate and Dunne and punch their tickets to The Show of Shows.