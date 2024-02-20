31-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim ahead of major RAW match

A WWE Superstar recently made a bold claim ahead of their match on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before Elimination Chamber. The name in question is Alba Fyre.

The upcoming episode of the red brand will feature a five-woman match to determine the last superstar to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi have already booked their spot for the Perth Premium Live Event.

Alba Fyre recently took to X to make a bold claim ahead of the Monday Night Show. The former NXT UK Women's Champion posted a graphic featuring all five superstars competing for the final spot in the all-important match. She pointed out that the bout would mark her debut on RAW and further claimed she would win the contest:

"RAW debut tonight, gonna win the thing! #WWERaw @WWE #WWEChamber," she wrote.

You can check Alba Fyre's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley opens up about upcoming match at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match will face the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL. The Perth Premium Live Event will also feature a match between the current title holder, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax, with the championship on the line.

While speaking with Fox News, The Eradicator explained the reason behind her excitement about competing in front of her home crowd:

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia," Rhea Ripley said.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax has got better of The Judgment Day member in the recent exchanges on RAW. The former Women's Champion would provide stiff competition to The Nightmare. It will be interesting to witness who ends the night with the title belt around their waist.

Will Rhea Ripley defeat Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Champion at Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below.