31-year-old WWE Superstar shares interesting image following brutal live event match

A WWE Superstar shared an unusual image from her recent brutal match at a live event. The name in question is Shotzi.

The SmackDown Superstar teamed up with Bianca Belair to take on the team of IYO SKY and Bayley on a Holiday Tour house show in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 26. Shotzi and The EST of WWE defeated the members of Damage CTRL in a highly entertaining match. The brutal fight ended with Belair planting Bayley with a picture-perfect KOD while her partner threw the Women's Champion out of the ring and performed a dive onto her.

Shotzi took to Instagram to post an image following the brutal match. The SmackDown Superstar shared a picture of the wrestling mat from their match with an imprint of her face makeup. The imprint must have been a result of her going face-first on the mat during the bout:

"Rough night in Baltimore yesterday. Here is a perfect imprint of my makeup on the mat 😂 you can even see the painful expression on my face @wwe," she wrote.

Shotzi and Charlotte Flair had plans to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Shotzi and Charlotte Flair started appearing as a tag team on SmackDown earlier this year. The pairing defeated the then-Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, on the November 3 edition of the SmackDown. Unfortunately, the duo did not get an opportunity to challenge the Green and Niven for their championship titles.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi was asked if she would like to win the tag team championship alongside Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion praised the two female superstars while revealing that she was discussing the possibility of going after the titles with the former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

The two female superstars could have made for an entertaining tag team. Following The Queen's injury, however, the pairing seems highly unlikely in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Shotzi and Flair ever cross paths or not after the latter makes her return to the company.

