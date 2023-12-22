31-year-old WWE Superstar shares potential spoiler ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has recently shared a potential spoiler ahead of the television release of the taped SmackDown show. The episode airing on December 22 was taped on December 15, and the superstar in question is Shotzi.

Despite the Women's WarGames match, the rivalry between the two participating teams is far from over. With Becky Lynch going back to RAW and Charlotte Flair getting injured during a match against Asuka, two more superstars had to be added to team up with Shotzi and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL.

Zelina Vega and Michin were the two names. They launched an attack on the members of Damage CTRL on the December 8 edition of SmackDown while they were on their way to the ringside area to support Asuka in her match against The Queen. It was the same match in which Flair injured her knee. It must be noted that the heel faction had attacked Vega and Michin before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames as Bianca Belair had approached them to join her team.

On the previous episode of the blue brand, these two took on The Kabuki Warriors in a losing cause, as interferences from Bayley and Dakota Kai helped the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions score the win. As a result, the group was scheduled to face Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin in an 8-woman tag team match on the pre-taped SmackDown that airs tonight.

Shotzi took to Instagram to share a potential spoiler from the said match. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared the match graphic on Her Instagram story. She further asked viewers to join in to watch her Powerbomb Bayley through a tree. She might be referring to a particular spot performed in the match.

"Tonight!! Watch me powerbomb @itsmebayley through a tree!," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Screengrab of Shotzi's Instagram Story

Shotzi and Charlotte Flair had plans to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Shotzi and Charlotte Flair started to fight as a tag team earlier this year. The duo defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, on the November 3 edition of the Friday Night Show. The two, however, did not get an opportunity to challenge for the titles.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi was asked if she would like to win the tag team championship with Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair. The SmackDown Superstar praised the two female superstars while also revealing that she and the recently injured Flair were discussing the possibility of going after the titles.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

