31-year-old WWE Superstar shows off insane body transformation

A popular WWE Superstar recently showed off his incredible body transformation on social media. The name in question is Angel Garza.

The 31-year-old made a surprise return to WWE SmackDown alongside tag team partner Humberto, helping Santos Escobar win his United States Championship Tournament match against Bobby Lashley on the December 22 edition of the blue brand.

Escobar later lost to Kevin Owens in the final round, and the former Universal Champion won the opportunity to challenge Logan Paul for the title at Royal Rumble. The trio later added Elektra Lopez to their faction, Legado Del Fantasma.

Angel recently took to X/Twitter to share a post showcasing his insane body transformation. He shared an image reflecting the physical change he had gone through. The former 24/7 Champion noted that he would keep working hard to maintain his ripped physique:

"This was my #WrestleManiaXL transformation🔥🔥 now’s time to keep going with the hard work 🔥🔥," he wrote.

You can check out Angel's X post below:

Angel urges the WWE Universe to stop comparing current superstar with legends

Angel Garza called out wrestling fans for comparing modern performers with former greats. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion himself faced the same as several fans believed he could be the next Eddie Guerrero.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the Legado Del Fantasma member explained why it is wrong to compare superstars. He further urged fans to enjoy the characters portrayed by the performers and avoid making any comparisons:

"I don't know if I like second parts of things because they always compare you. When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. There is Santos Escobar and the same thing. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie. I'm the first Angel. He's the first Humberto. Everyone's unique. It's a matter of doing our thing and building our path. I feel one day people will come into the company, and they'll say, 'here's the next Humberto. Here's the next Angel," he said.

Legado Del Fantasma is currently involved in a rivalry with the Latino World Order. Dominik Mysterio joined forces with Santos Escobar against his father's faction. However, Andrade betrayed the former NXT North American Champion and teamed up with the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania to beat "Dirty" Dom and Escobar in a tag team match.

