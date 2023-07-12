32-year-old has had almost zero character development in WWE despite being there for years, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently criticized WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez signed with the Stamford-based company in 2016. She won the NXT Women's Tag Team Title twice and the NXT Women's Championship before making her main roster debut in 2022. She has since held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship three times alongside Aliyah and Liv Morgan.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konann claimed that the company failed to explain Rodriguez's gimmick.

"Raquel's been there a while with almost zero character development. I've always said it, what's her gimmick? Okay, she's a big powerful girl but what's her gimmick? I don't understand nothing about her. They haven't done a real good job explaining her. At least Liv they tried to explain that she's crazy and she's, you know, like a badass, which I don't buy either," he said. [From 04:18 to 04:36]

Will Raquel Rodriguez face Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam?

While Raquel Rodriguez holds the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Liv Morgan, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion. The Eradicator had defended her title several times since capturing it last April at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair.

One of The Eradicator's title defenses came against Rodriguez in a dark match on SmackDown last April. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the two superstars could square off again for the Women's World Title next month at WWE SummerSlam.

Ripley and Rodriguez have a close friendship in real life. In an interview with After The Bell last April, The Eradicator credited Rodriguez for helping her during her early days in the Performance Center.

"The two people that I really have to give credit to are Raquel Rodriguez. She’s my best friend. We went through so much at the Performance Center together. We were the only two girls in Scotty’s class. Scott is the other one," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

