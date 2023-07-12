Top WWE Tag Team don't have much chemistry except that they hug a lot, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lack chemistry.

A few months ago, Morgan and Rodriguez started teaming together. They captured the Women's Tag Team Titles after defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW in April. However, they had to vacate their championship after Morgan suffered an injury.

Last month, the former SmackDown Women's Champion returned to reunite with Rodriguez. Earlier this month, they defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to recapture the Women's Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank after Baszler turned on her partner.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan criticized the tag team of Morgan and Rodriguez.

"I've always felt that they threw these two girls together, Raquel and Liv Morgan. They don't seem to have much chemistry except that they hug a lot," he said. [4:07 - 4:16]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their titles next week on WWE RAW

After recapturing their Women's Tag Team Titles, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will now defend their belts against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Before their clash next week, Rodriguez tweeted that she could not wait to "finally shut Green and Deville up" next week on the red brand. Deville then responded, stating that they would not lose.

"Mhmmmmm funny NOT HAPPENING! Because we are WINNERS!" Deville wrote.

