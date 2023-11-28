32-year-old female star left "speechless" by CM Punk's WWE RAW return

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar was left speechless by CM Punk's return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

The WWE Universe went berserk when Punk made his surprise return after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames. He was scheduled to make an appearance on the latest edition of the red brand. The Straight Edge Superstar came out at the end of the show and cut an amazing promo while hyping up the crowd.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter after CM Punk's promo and wrote that she was left speechless with a clapping emoji.

"#speechless," Vega tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took a dig at CM Punk

As mentioned, CM Punk returned during the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. While fans were extremely happy to see The Best in the World, Seth Rollins felt otherwise.

After the show went off the air, a clip surfaced online in which The Visionary was seen having an angry reaction while flipping off The Straight Edge Superstar.

During a recent house show, Seth Rollins talked about his reaction. The World Heavyweight Champion said that he wasn't going to waste his breath while talking about someone who has been gone from the company for years.

"You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness who will be CM Punk's first feud in WWE after his latest return. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

Do you think The Straight Edge Superstar will go after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.