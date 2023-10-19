32-year-old former AEW champion jumping ship to WWE would be a major win for the company, believes Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the idea of seeing AEW star Britt Baker move to the Stamford-based company.

Baker kicked off her wrestling career nearly eight years ago. In 2019, the 32-year-old signed with AEW. Over the past four years, the Pennsylvania native became one of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion. She held the Women's World Championship for 290 days between May 2021 and March 2022.

During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed Baker would "kill" in the Stamford-based company under Triple H's creative leadership if she left AEW. He stated that she is "the total package."

"I think Britt is the better wrestler on the mic all around [than Jade Cargill]. She has more experience obviously. I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She's everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package. She has an awesome submission for her finisher. She's really good on the mic and she can get other people over. It's not – she's not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker," he said. [13:38 - 14:04]

Jade Cargill recently joined WWE after leaving AEW

After spending nearly three years in AEW, Jade Cargill left Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year after her contract expired. A few days later, it was announced that she had signed with WWE.

The former AEW TBS Champion is yet to be assigned to a brand. She made her first appearance on TV at Fastlane. She later appeared on NXT, SmackDown, and Monday Night RAW.

While she got in Charlotte Flair's face on the Blue Brand, the 31-year-old confronted the NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on RAW, seemingly expressing interest in challenging her for the title.

