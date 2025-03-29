32-year-old powerhouse sends angry message following WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 29, 2025 19:17 GMT
The star is a former champion in WWE.
The star is a former champion in WWE. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

This week's WWE SmackDown was held at The O2 Arena in London, England, as a part of the company's Europe tour on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Following the show, Jade Cargill shared an angry message on social media.

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, The Storm made a surprise return and attacked Naomi. It was revealed that The Glow was the mystery attacker who had put the 32-year-old powerhouse on the shelf last November.

Last night on the blue brand, Naomi attacked both B-Fab and Michin before the latter's match-up against Charlotte Flair. Jade Cargill then intervened, forcing the real-life Bloodline member to retreat.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared backstage pictures from SmackDown backstage. Cargill also posted an angry message directed at Naomi:

also-read-trending Trending
"Revenge is a dish best served cold."
Jade Cargill came face-to-face with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

After the former AEW star made Naomi retreat, Charlotte Flair came out as Cargill headed backstage. Both stars engaged in an intense face-off, hinting at a potential dream match in the future.

The last time Flair and Cargill appeared together was during the October 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown, in a backstage segment that also featured Triple H.

On X/Twitter, Cargill dropped a one-word message about her staredown with Charlotte Flair. Responding to this, the 14-time Women's Champion stated that her repeated encounters with Jade Cargill would cause others to gossip.

"If we keep meeting like this people might start to talk 🤣."

The Queen is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Whether Naomi and Cargill will compete in a singles match at The Showcase of The Immortals remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
