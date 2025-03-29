Jade Cargill sends one-word message after huge dream match teased on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Jade Cargill came face-to-face with a former champion for the first time in 532 days on this week's SmackDown. Following the show, the superstar shared a one-word reaction to the incident.

On the March 28, 2025, installment of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was scheduled to face Michin. Before the match, Naomi attacked Michin and B-Fab, who had shown support for The Storm earlier on the show. As Naomi continued her assault, Jade Cargill intervened to neutralize the situation.

When the 32-year-old powerhouse was heading backstage, Charlotte Flair came out and had an intense staredown with Jade Cargill, teasing a potential WrestleMania dream match. The Queen and The Storm's previous face-off was on a segment on the blue brand on October 13, 2023, which also featured Triple H.

Recently, the former AEW star took to X (fkaTwitter) to drop a one-word message after having a face-off with Charlotte Flair.

"Mmhmm."

The 14-time WWE Women's World Champion also responded to Jade Cargill on social media:

"If we keep meeting like this people might start to talk 🤣."

Jade Cargill puts her former WWE tag team partner on notice

The Storm won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair. However, Cargill was sidelined due to an assault by Naomi.

After The Glow revealed on SmackDown that she had attacked Jade Cargill, The EST found herself caught between her two friends. On X (fka Twitter), Bianca Belair clarified that she had nothing to do with Naomi's attack on the former AEW star and should not be held responsible whatsoever.

Responding to this, Jade Cargill put the former RAW Women's Champion on notice.

"Girl nobody was coming at you. I answered a question like I did on #Smackdown! But I will if you want to make it a thing. Seems like you are always in some mess though! You would think you’d be over here trying to mend Naomi or fix this mess but NOPE."

Only time will tell if Cargill and Naomi will settle their score inside the squared circle at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

