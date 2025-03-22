Jade Cargill puts top WWE star on notice, and it's not Naomi

Jade Cargill is back on WWE SmackDown, and several women on the roster are not too happy about it.

A few weeks ago on the blue brand, Naomi was forced to admit she attacked the former AEW star in November 2024 after the latter returned to WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2025 and brought the storm to her. This past Friday, The Glow got the better of Cargill, cementing her heel turn with a new look. Following SmackDown, Jade took shots at Bianca Belair.

On X/Twitter, Bianca Belair ridiculed Jade Cargill's claims that she trusted Naomi more than The EST. She further noted that she wants out of the picture. Jade fired back at Bianca for her disinterest in standing by her friends. Cargill also added that calling out Belair was not her intention, but she just might if the former Women's Champion continues to keep up with the drama.

"Girl nobody was coming at you. I answered a question like I did on #Smackdown! But I will if you want to make it a thing. Seems like you are always in some mess though! You would think you’d be over here trying to mend Naomi or fix this mess but NOPE," Jade Cargill wrote.

While the former AEW star appears to be gearing up for a collision course with Naomi, a program with Bianca Belair may eclipse it.

Bianca Belair wants to move on from Jade Cargill and Naomi to WWE RAW

After Jade Cargill got Naomi out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair survived four other women to take home the victory. The next night on RAW, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion, setting up a singles match between Belair and SKY for The Show of Shows in April.

Be that as it may, The Eradicator has been a thorn in her side, and it remains to be seen how The EST retaliates after the former Women's World Champion attacked her and signed the contract for WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, IYO SKY is fed up with both women as they don't seem to respect her despite her status as the champion of the flagship show.

