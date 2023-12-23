32-year-old reacts to birthday message from Maxxine Dupri

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has reacted to a birthday message from Maxxine Dupri.

Alpha Academy is a popular faction on WWE RAW consisting of Chad Gable, Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Dupri debuted as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. However, Max Dupri left the faction and is now known as LA Knight on SmackDown. Dupri then left the group behind as well and joined the Alpha Academy. Both Mansoor and Mace of Maximum Male Models were released by the promotion in September.

Yesterday, Otis celebrated his 32nd birthday and received an interesting message from his stablemate. Dupri took to Instagram to send Otis a birthday message and claimed that the big man was the "sexiest hunk of beef" on the planet.

"Happy birthday to THE sexiest hunk of beef there is @otis_wwe!", she wrote.

Otis took to his Instagram story to reshare Dupri's message and you can check it out in the image below.

Dupri sends message to Otis on Instagram.

Maxxine Dupri comments on her loss to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley demolished Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on the December 11 edition of RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 26-year-old admitted that she may have been in over her head in her match against Rhea Ripley. However, Dupri added that she will be "more ready" the next time she gets an opportunity to face The Eradicator.

"Yeah I think I may have jumped in the deep end a little too early. But I've already gotten with coach [Chad Gable] and we're fine tuning everything, and, just getting me to a place where I'm quicker, stronger, more ready." [From 30:39 to 30:54]

Expand Tweet

Dupri has only competed in a handful of matches in her career but has been impressive so far. It will be fascinating to see when the Alpha Academy member decides to step inside the squared circle next.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri has the potential to be a singles star in the promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.