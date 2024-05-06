32-year-old SmackDown name performs outside of WWE

A 32-year-old SmackDown personality recently took to social media to post about her performance outside of WWE. The name in question is Kayla Braxton.

Braxton debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment as a host and ring announcer in October 2016 during an episode of WWE NXT held in Lakeland, Florida. She moved to the main roster in August 2019 and since then, she has co-hosted WWE's The Bump and SmackDown LowDown alongside Paul Heyman. The 32-year-old is currently a backstage interviewer on the blue brand.

Kayla Braxton recently took to X/Twitter to announce that she was about to hit the stage to perform at Netflix is a Joke Fest. The star asked her followers to wish her luck.

"About to hit the stage. Wish me luck! #NetflixIsAJokeFest," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kayla Braxton talked about leaving WWE's The Bump

During an episode of The Bump in September last year, Kayla Braxton revealed that she would be stepping down as a co-host of the show and said Megan Morant was going to take her place.

"Being in WWE now for nearly seven years, there has been a lot of growth, been a lot of change, all for the good. So I'm really excited, this will be my final day as the host of WWE's The Bump. I'm not leaving the show, I'm still going to be doing some cool content that will be rolling into the show every single week. But, in the meantime, I am very pleased to tell you that Megan Morant will be filling my spot," said Kayla Braxton.

Braxton also added that she was thankful for all the support she got every single week from fans. Although Braxton has appeared a few times on The Bump since announcing her departure, many fans want her to return to the show full-time. It will be interesting to see what the SmackDown personality has planned for her future.