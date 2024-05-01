32-year-old star breaks silence after quietly returning to WWE after a year away

A frustrating number of WWE Superstars are on the injured list, including big names like Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Jimmy Uso. Luckily, one name can be removed from the list following months of uncertainty.

Wendy Choo made her WWE return tonight, 350 days after her last match. She wrestled at the NXT Level Up taping following tonight's episode of the developmental brand. However, Choo was wearing a knee brace.

Following her in-ring return, the NXT star broke her silence on X/Twitter. Wendy Choo referenced her gimmick of always being sleepy, joking that she woke up from her long nap.

"Woke up from my long a** nap," Wendy Choo shared.

There had not been much said about the specifics of Choo's lengthy absence, other than it being due to injury. The returning star was also spotted among the NXT Superstars at the Performance Center during the 2024 WWE Draft, as they cheered on everyone who got picked by RAW or SmackDown.

It remains to be seen when Wendy Choo returns to action on Tuesday nights. However, for now, it is good to see her back after a year out.