32-year-old star could ensure Charlotte Flair's 15th World Title win, says WWE legend

The winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair can challenge any of WWE's female champions at WrestleMania 41 in Vegas. Whoever she ends up facing, Mark Henry believes Flair could use some assistance.

Henry could see WWE's creative use Jade Cargill on television sooner rather than later. The WWE Hall of Famer feels if The Storm resurfaces to assist The Queen's 15th World Title victory, it will protect the losing champion and open the door for a high-profile showdown post-'Mania.

On Busted Open, Mark Henry shared his honest thoughts on Charlotte's road to WrestleMania. He wants to see her win two belts this year and eventually break the record of the most World Titles in WWE. However, because Flair is a heel, Henry feels that the Women's 'Rumble winner could use some outside help to defeat the current champion, whoever it may be.

"You know how we can bring Jade Cargill back? Have Jade distract somebody and let Charlotte win, because she always wanted to face Charlotte one-on-one. I helped you get that title! Then it won't look so bad if Tiffany and Rhea lose the match," he said. [From 23:51 to 24:16]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill has been off television since November 2024. Her mystery attack angle may have lost some steam as WWE has let it take a backseat recently, with so many talents resurfacing during Royal Rumble season, such as Charlotte Flair Nikki Bella, and Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte Flair is in her Roman Reigns phase, claims ex-WWE star

Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, claimed Charlotte Flair was in her Roman Reigns phase on his podcast Reebooked Wrestling. He was referring to the Samoan's run in 2015 when the latter faced severe backlash from fans.

Rehwoldt wondered whether WWE fans were tired of watching The Queen consistently win big matches, even after being away for so long. However, the former WWE star noted that the company knows her value so they put her in compelling storylines and high-profile showdowns.

"I think she's in her Roman Reigns 2015 arc where people are just like, 'We get it. You're the chosen one; you're really good at what you do, but we're kind of sick of seeing that at the top of the card whenever you're around.' Even though she's been gone for over a year... So, I'm like, 'When are we getting our Tribal Chief arc?' Just let her be the bad heel and let us want to see her get beat," Rehwoldt said.

After spending over an entire year on the shelf, Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return at the Royal Rumble 2025. She punched her ticket to WrestleMania Vegas by outlasting 29 other women in the titular bout.

