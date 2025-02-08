WWE Hall of Famer proposes controversial Charlotte Flair 'two belts' scenario for WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair won her second WWE Royal Rumble match last Saturday in Indianapolis. Flair visited all three brands this week and confronted the reigning Women's Champions.

The most interesting aspect was that The Queen brought out something in Rhea Ripley that had been missing for a while. This evoked excitement in fans who were expecting to see her challenge Tiffany Stratton at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. Mark Henry feels she should win Ripley and Stratton's belts this year and tie John Cena's record.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Charlotte Flair's decision for WrestleMania on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast. The Hall of Famer wants to see The Queen become a 16-time World Champion in 2025:

"I would do Tiffany Stratton and Rhea [Ripley], winner takes all. That way, Charlotte Flair can win it, and she would get two titles, which would make her have two wins, and move her from 14 to 16. And now, you've helped create that legacy of her being the first one to 17. Then John Cena would have to shake her hand," Mark Henry said. [From 15:06 to 15:38]

John Cena is in his final WWE run and pursuing his 17th World Title. Cena had previously commented on Charlotte possibly racing him to this prestigious position.

John Cena claims he would be there to shake Charlotte Flair's hands when she wins her 17th WWE World Title

During an interview with the HappySadConfused podcast over a year ago, John Cena put over Charlotte Flair's legacy in WWE.

He confessed that if the iconic moment of Charlotte becoming a 17-time World Champion happened, he would be present with her father, Ric Flair. Cena also claimed that he would shake Charlotte's hand, as it is something he agreed to do with The Nature Boy:

"I do like the legacy that Charlotte is creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had said something about if she were to win a 17th championship, we should be there, both to shake her hand and I got to see Ric recently and tell him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that's tremendous," John Cena said.

While Mark Henry's idea is not out of the realm of possibility, all signs point towards a Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton showdown at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

