32-year-old star makes a bold statement to dethrone Austin Theory at WWE Elimination Chamber

One-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford has claimed to become the new WWE United States Champion by defeating Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion defeated Elias last week on the red brand to book his spot in the Men's Chamber match. At Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory will defend his US title against Ford, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed.

Now that Montez Ford has punched his ticket to the Elimination Chamber after earning the most significant victory of his singles career, he has promised to dethrone the youngest United States Champion.

The 32-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to share that he will become the new US Champion in six days.

"T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I'M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH," Ford wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Vince Russo suggests that Triple H could bury Austin Theory for being a Vince McMahon guy

The US Champion is expected to square off against John Cena in a dream match at WrestleMania 39. Given that Theory is only 25 years old, many believe a victory would catapult him into superstardom and solidify his place as WWE's future.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo that Triple H could bury the United States Champion himself because he is a "Vince McMahon guy."

"If Cena goes over, there's somebody in the WWE that feels that way, whether it's Triple H because Theory was Vince's guy. Whoever it is, yeah, bro, you put Cena over Austin Theory, he's finished," Russo said.

According to Russo, if Austin Theory fails to defeat John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Game or someone else in WWE is punishing him.

Since Theory is expected to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, he's the favorite to emerge victorious at the 2023 Elimination Chamber to build momentum ahead of the big match.

