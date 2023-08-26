32-year-old star recalls a memory of Bray Wyatt being "selfless and inspirational" during WWE tryouts 

The demise of the former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has shaken the industry to its core. WWE Superstar and a member of LWO faction Zelina Vega took a trip down memory lane and recalled her time with Windham during her tryouts.

As reported, The Eater of Worlds had COVID earlier this year, which kicked in his existing heart issues. It was also reported that Wyatt was recovering from a life-threatening illness, but he passed away due to a heart attack.

After the tragic loss of the former Universal Champion, Zelina Vega shared a story of her WWE tryouts in 2015. The LWO member noted that she was desperate to be a part of the Stamford-based promotion, and the only person who believed in her was Bray Wyatt.

Vega put on an impeccable performance during tryouts to impress WWE's management. At that moment, Wyatt stopped everything he was doing to cheer Vega and told the company's officials to sign the current LWO member.

"He stuck up for his friends. Selfless and inspirational. This lump in my throat won't go away. You're so so missed," Zelina Vega wrote.

This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a tribute show for the late Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt

The Stamford-based company left no stone unturned to pay their respects to the fallen WWE stars on last night's SmackDown.

Triple H and the management scrapped major plans ahead of the blue show. SmackDown kicked off with Michael Cole announcing the traditional ten-bell salute to honor Wyatt and Hall of Famer Terry Funk with Triple H, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Bayley, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and several other stars on the ramp.

The American Nightmare paid tribute to the Hall of Famer with a touching promo only to announce that the bout between The Street Profits and Brawling Brutes would be a Terry Funk Hardcore match.

LA Knight also cut a promo remembering Bray Wyatt and poked his Payback 2023 opponent, The Miz, by mentioning a phrase made famous by The Eater of Worlds.

