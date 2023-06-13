32-year-old star wants to revive rivalry with Rhea Ripley after new title unveiled on WWE RAW

Latino World Order (LWO) member Zelina Vega seemingly hinted at picking up her rivalry with Rhea Ripley after the new Women's World Championship was revealed.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Official Adam Pearce revealed the brand-new Women's World Championship and presented it to Rhea Ripley. This presentation came after Pearce handed over the new WWE Women's Championship to Asuka on last week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Following the new world championship unveiling on the red brand, Zelina Vega took to Twitter, stating that the title would look better on her instead of the Judgment Day member.

"Looks good… would look better on me. #LWO," Vega wrote.

The Eradicator and Queen Zelina were involved in a feud after WrestleMania 39, which culminated at the WWE Backlash event in Puerto Rico. Vega was in impeccable form next to Rhea Ripley in front of her hometown audience, but the latter had the last laugh on her challenger.

Since the 32-year-old star and LWO are on SmackDown after the 2023 draft, and Judgment Day is on RAW, it remains to be seen if the company will book them in another hot rivalry.

