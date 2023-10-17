32-year-old superstar gives herself a new nickname ahead of WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has given herself a new nickname ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Last week on the red brand, Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronted Tegan Nox backstage. The duo poked fun at her for losing her NXT Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch.

Natalya spoke up, and Piper Niven got in her face. Niven and Natalya are scheduled to square off in a singles match tonight on WWE RAW. Natalya took to social media earlier today to note that Chelsea Green wanted nothing to do with her and volunteered as her tag team partner for tonight's match.

Chelsea Green hilariously reacted to the post and claimed that Natalya was jealous of her. Piper Niven then responded to her tag team partner and gave herself a new nickname before declaring that she would not tolerate Natalya's disrespect ahead of their match tonight on RAW:

"Lil P aka P Nivvy, will not tolerate @NatbyNature‘s disrespect 😤," she posted.

Piper Niven opens up about WWE getting rid of the 24/7 Championship

Piper Niven recently disclosed that many WWE Superstars in the company were fond of the 24/7 Championship backstage.

The 32-year-old superstar was not originally supposed to be Chelsea Green's tag team partner. Green captured the titles with Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW, but the duo's title reign didn't last long. Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after winning the titles and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Niven then named herself as Green's replacement and is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Piper Niven commented on the 24/7 Championship being retired and shared that the title was beloved by many WWE Superstars backstage:

"I remember there was a time when we were having a girl's match, and we were going to have the 24/7 Championship involved, and you know how it usually goes, time gets caught and we weren't gonna have the 24/7 Title involved. All the girls banded together and said, 'No, we want this, we want it to be involved because we didn't anybody who showed up to work that day to not work, so it was beloved by everybody,'" said Niven. [1:43 - 2:18]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Piper Niven wasn't featured much on television until the opportunity presented itself to become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. It will be fascinating to see how long the unlikely duo will be able to hold onto the titles moving forward on WWE RAW.

Which tag team would you like to see challenge Green and Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.