"You're jealous of me" - Chelsea Green fires back at former champion ahead of WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has warned a former champion ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven poked fun at Tegan Nox backstage last week on the red brand. Nox finally got her opportunity to battle Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship but came up short. The match was originally supposed to take place earlier this month, but Lynch was not cleared to compete following No Mercy.

Natalya came to Nox's defense and started trading words with Green. The 32-year-old WWE Superstar wanted nothing to do with it and waited for Piper Niven to back her up. Niven and Nattie are scheduled to square off in a singles match later tonight on the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's show, Natalya took to social media to poke fun at Chelsea Green for hiding behind her tag team partner.

"Chels volunteered her tag partner for this a** kicking tonight. Just can’t decide if Tegan is looking at Piper or her title. 🤔 #WWERaw," she posted.

Chelsea Green reacted to Natalya's post by claiming the veteran was jealous of her. You can check out the interaction on social media by clicking here.

"NATTIE JUST BECAUSE YOURE JEALOUS OF ME AND MY AMAZING HIGH FASHION LEWK, DOESNT MEAN YOU CAN TAKE IT OUT ON MY POOR PARTNER, LIL P!!!!!!!" she posted.

Chelsea Green vows to file complaint against recently returned WWE Superstar

Chelsea Green recently claimed that she was going to file a complaint against Nia Jax following an attack on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax made her shocking return to the company during the Women's World Championship match on the September 11 episode of the red brand. The Irresistible Force attacked Raquel Rodriguez and then went after Rhea Ripley after she retained the Women's World Championship.

Jax unleashed another attack the following week on WWE RAW as the Women's Tag Team Champions battled Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Following the attack, Green took to social media to announce that she would be filing a formal complaint against Nia Jax for her actions.

"THIS IS LITERALLY AGAINST THE RULES. I will absolutely be filing a complaint," she posted.

Green made her return to the company earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Rhea Ripley immediately eliminated her but has gone on to become a very popular superstar on the main roster.

It will be interesting to see how long she and Niven will be able to hang onto the Women's Tag Team Championships moving forward.

