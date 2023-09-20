"She needs to be released" - Popular WWE star vowing to officially file a complaint against Nia Jax draws cheeky reactions from fans

WWE fans had an interesting reaction to a top champion vowing to officially file a complaint against Nia Jax after this week's RAW. The name in question is Chelsea Green.

Green, alongside her tag team partner, Piper Niven, locked horns with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the latest edition of RAW. However, the match ended in a no contest as Jax came out of nowhere and attacked Niven before assaulting the rest of the stars.

The Irresistible Force did something similar to Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on last week's episode of RAW, cementing herself as a top heel in the women's division. Following Jax's vicious attack on her, Chelsea Green took to Twitter and claimed that she would file a complaint against the former women's champion.

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. One Twitter user cheekily asked Green to send her complaint directly to the WWE Headquarters instead of Adam Pearce.

Expand Tweet

Another fan sarcastically demanded Nia Jax's release from WWE after the vicious attack on the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that if Adam Pearce didn't do something about Green's complaint, it should be reported to the local Congressman.

Expand Tweet

Another viewer jokingly mentioned that they had already filed a complaint to the Delta Center on behalf of Green.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that they warned Chelsea to run when Jax came to attack her, but she didn't listen.

Expand Tweet

One fan supported Chelsea Green's decision to file a complaint against The Irresistible Force.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes WWE stars should do something after Nia Jax's vicious attack on this week's RAW

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Piper Niven should get their revenge on Nia Jax during next week's episode of RAW.

He also said that if WWE doesn't make the three stars do something about the attack, fans will no longer take their on-screen personas seriously.

"If Shayna Baszler and Zoey do nothing after they've built them up to be these "bad you know what," and Piper Niven, who is about the same size if they have these three, do nothing next week. Now, at the expense of getting Nia Jax over, you've totally killed three characters on the show."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the women's roster will react to Jax's attacks. Who do you think should confront The Irresistible Force in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.