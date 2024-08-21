32-year-old teases joining The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns, reacts to Paul Heyman's message

Roman Reigns currently finds himself outnumbered against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. Anoa'i family member, Lance Anoa'i, has teased the possibility of joining the storyline.

Reigns was written off WWE television for several months following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Amid his absence, Sikoa declared himself the new Tribal Chief and formed his version of The Bloodline. The Street Champion and his faction even took out Paul Heyman after he refused to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief.

During the Fanatics Fest NYC, Heyman briefly discussed The Bloodline storyline. Reacting to his message, Lance Anoa'i teased the idea of joining the angle by reposting The Wiseman's interview on his Instagram story with eyes emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Lance Anoa'i's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman commented on helping Roman Reigns in his feud against The Bloodline

During the recent Fanatics Fest NYC, Paul Heyman stated he would return to WWE when it would be relevant for him to come back and contribute to Roman Reigns' storyline.

The Wiseman also expressed his love for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He said:

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory. [...] I wanna do something that contributes and makes you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my god I love him so much more when he's with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.'"

Reigns and Heyman were last seen together at WrestleMania XL. The Wiseman briefly accompanied Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline before being put through the announcer's table.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Reigns once again took the fight to The Bloodline but was taken out by the returning Jacob Fatu. The Original Tribal Chief was also put through the announcer's table, courtesy of a Triple Powerbomb.

It remains to be seen if Reigns manages to find backup against Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.

