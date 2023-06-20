32-year-old WWE star expresses disappointment, blames Becky Lynch for her major loss on RAW

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez sent out a message to Becky Lynch following RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez faced WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match. Despite having the upper hand, Raquel lost the match via disqualification after interference from both Zoey Stark and The Man. Stratus thus became the final contender of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, which is scheduled to take place on the namesake event on July 1st.

Following the match, the 32-year-old WWE star took to social media to respond to one of Becky's tweets as she expressed her disappointment and blamed Lynch for her loss.

She wrote:

"Yeah…we’re gonna need to talk soon Becks (emoji)"

Check out Raquel Rodriguez's tweet below:

Bully Ray opened up about the issues that Becky Lynch should get involved with

Former WWE star Bully Ray recently opened up about the issues that Becky Lynch should get involved with.

While speaking in an interview on the Busted Open podcast, Ray mentioned that he personally wouldn't like to see The Man get involved in Seth Rollins' Heavyweight Championship storyline.

He detailed:

"I personally don't wanna see Becky involved in matches that revolve around the World Heavyweight Championship. I like blood feuds. I like Becky involved in more personal issues. Becky has shown me in the past that she can reel me in on personal issues."

He further recalled the time when Lynch was involved in a storyline with The Visionary and Bayley, stating that he would like to see The Man involve in personal issues.

"Remember what they did months ago when Bayley took that selfie with Seth Rollins backstage? I'd love to see one of the other girls in the locker room hit on Seth when Becky conveniently wasn't around or something like that. People can relate to that. That's another personal issue. Look at this hussy over here trying to 'me-time' with Seth Rollins when she knows damn well that Seth is married to Becky and they have a child together. Give me that," Ray said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Becky Lynch.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes