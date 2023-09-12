32-year-old WWE star fires back at fans ahead of RAW

A WWE star has fired back at a wrestling fan ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will feature the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been off of RAW for the past couple of weeks but will be appearing on tonight's show. Rhodes delivered a message to fans earlier today.

Gunther is also scheduled to have an Intercontinental Championship celebration with his Imperium stablemates. The Ring General successfully defended the title against Chad Gable in the main event of last week's episode of RAW and recently passed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, Kayla Braxton took to her Instagram story to share a humorous interaction she had with fans on social media. A wrestling fan scolded Braxton for not taking the time to take a picture, and she noted that she didn't owe the fan anything. Another claimed that Braxton was no Lillian Garcia but failed to spell the word "you're" correctly. The 32-year-old hilariously corrected the fan, as seen in the image below.

Braxton reacts to criticism from wrestling fans.

Kayla Braxton steps down as host of WWE's The Bump

Kayla Braxton recently announced that she will be stepping down as host of WWE's The Bump.

The Bump is a weekly talk show that airs every Wednesday on the promotion's YouTube channel. Braxton announced that last week was her final episode hosting the show, and Megan Morant will be her replacement. Kayla Braxton noted that she is not leaving the show entirely and will still be contributing every week.

"Being in WWE now for nearly seven years, there has been a lot of growth, been a lot of change, all for the good. So I'm really excited, this will be my final day as the host of WWE's The Bump. I'm not leaving the show, I'm still going to be doing some cool content that will be rolling into the show every single week. But, in the meantime, I am very pleased to tell you that Megan Morant will be filling my spot," said Kayla Braxton.

Kayla Braxton currently serves as a backstage interviewer on the blue brand as well as a host on The SmackDown LowDown. She signed with the company in 2016 and has become a staple of WWE programming ever since.

