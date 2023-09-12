Cody Rhodes sends three-word message to WWE Universe ahead of his return on RAW 

Cody Rhodes has shared a three-word message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

This week's episode of WWE RAW will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch from Payback, only The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be barred from ringside this time. Mysterio got involved in the title match at the premium live event but will be unable to do so tonight on RAW.

Gunther will also be celebrating his historic Intercontinental Championship reign with his Imperium stablemates. The Ring General passed The Honky Tonk Man on September 7th to become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history.

Cody Rhodes will also be making his triumphant return to the red brand tonight. The American Nightmare has been off the show for a couple of weeks, but he's ready to return tonight in Virginia. Rhodes noted on his Instagram story that he's back on RAW tonight and included a promotional image for the red brand in his post seen below.

"Back on #WWERAW," he wrote.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes that LA Knight deserves a story similar to Cody Rhodes on WWE television.

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year in January and was seemingly destined to "finish his story" against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, it was not meant to be, and The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that LA Knight deserves a "hard times" story like Cody Rhodes due to the veteran sticking around until he finally got an opportunity to shine.

"And you talk about Cody Rhodes’ hard times story, that’s really LA Knight’s story because he hung around and hung around and hung around and went to all these different places….went to NXT and he went to Impact, but he had to wait till somebody gave him the chance and then they brought him out and beat the living s**t out of him for the first two months. And look at him now, because he’s got something, and there’s no way you can physically explain it other than he just connects with the crowd." [56:46 - 57:22]

Cody Rhodes has maintained his popularity despite coming up short at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old gets another opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief down the line.

