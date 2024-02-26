32-year-old WWE star left frustrated after missing out on massive title match at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Green has had a remarkable stint on the main roster since making her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Teaming up with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven, she had a successful run with the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, her path has taken a different direction, and she appears to have faced some challenges since dropping those titles a few months ago.

Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, the 32-year-old star took to Twitter to express her frustration about missing out on a significant opportunity at WrestleMania to become a 'Divas Champion.'

"Just one last photo before I head off to #Raw to discuss my missed opportunity to win #Wrestlemania & become the @WWE Divas Champion. #ChelseaForPresident #AnaheimScrewjob," Chelsea wrote.

Chelsea Green rejects returning WWE Superstar's involvement

During last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, a last-chance Battle Royal was held to determine the final entrant in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber match. In a surprising return, Raquel Rodriguez made her comeback during the show and ultimately secured victory in the Battle Royal by last eliminating Chelsea Green.

Chelsea has now expressed her disapproval on Twitter, stating that she disagrees with Raquel's involvement in the match. She pointed out that the other participants were unaware of her injury status.

"Let the record show I disapprove of one @Raquel entering the Last Chance Battle Royal without any other competitors knowledge of her injury status!!!!!!! #AnaheimScrewjob."

It will be interesting to see what Raquel has to say about Chelsea's complaints at the upcoming show.

