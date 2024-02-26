Former champion targets Raquel Rodriguez ahead of WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez has had a target on her back since last week's WWE RAW, and now one superstar is calling her out ahead of Monday's show.

Rodriguez spoiled Chelsea Green's sneaky plans last week and won the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. Green previously lashed out and blamed Rodriguez for ruining everything.

It has been a full week, but the wrestler formerly known as Hot Mess has not cooled off. Green took to X this evening to continue her rant but also seemingly commented on Raquel's recent battle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).

"Let the record show I disapprove of one @RaquelWWE entering the Last Chance Battle Royal without any other competitors knowledge of her injury status!!!!!!! #AnaheimScrewjob"

Rodriguez revealed earlier this year how she's been suffering from MCAS, which caused her to previously take time away from the company. She entered Saturday's Chamber match at #3 but was eliminated by Bianca Belair at 25:05.

WWE potentially booking rematch on RAW

A match between Chelsea Green and Raquel Rodriguez has been teased by WWE as of late but not officially announced as we go into the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW.

Green and Rodriguez have had several multi-woman matches over the years, but their first main roster TV singles bout was won by Rodriguez on the May 15, 2023 RAW. She then won the rematch on September 4. If the match is booked for this week's RAW, Green will be going into the bout 0-2.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions also worked a singles bout inside the NXT ring long before they came to the main roster. Green won that match on January 12, 2019, at a non-televised live event from Orlando.

The current lineup for Monday's RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA looks like this:

Fallout from Elimination Chamber

New build for The Road to WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Street Fight: Imperium vs. The New Day

