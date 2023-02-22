32-year-old WWE Star recalls when he got turned on by Bianca Belair before his match

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular female stars in WWE. She is the current RAW Women's Champion and even has her own show coming up. It appears that her attractiveness was too much to bear for her husband, Montez Ford.

After meeting in WWE’s developmental, Montez Ford married the EST of WWE in 2018. The popular couple is set to star in their own reality TV series, which will shed more light on their private lives away from wrestling.

Prior to the show's official airing, the former Street Profits member and RAW Women's Champion sat down for an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. They were asked a set of questions, including a hugely personal one.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE have announced that a series focused on Bianca Belair & Montez Ford is coming to Hulu WWE have announced that a series focused on Bianca Belair & Montez Ford is coming to Hulu 👀👀👀 https://t.co/MhIbVFJCjO

Montez Ford was asked if he ever got a boner while wrestling. The former WWE Tag Team champion admitted that he got one when a video package of Bianca Belair aired right before his match.

“Yes. They were showing a package one time of my wife right before my match and that’s when it happened,” Montez Ford said. (h/t: ITR Wrestling)

Despite being together on the main roster for a long time, the couple have teamed up on just two occasions. Their last mixed tag team match came on SmackDown in 2021 when Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Bayley, Dirty Dawgs' Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

WWE legend likes the idea of managing Montez Ford

Montez Ford has often been touted as a potential singles star. He has accomplished everything he can in the company's tag team division, winning the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Angelo Dawkins.

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long likes the idea of managing the Street Profits in the future.

"Well, if I were to manage somebody, I think it would probably be a tag team. It would probably be the Street Profits. I like them, I watch them. You know they are good, they are good in the ring. Their mic skills are good. You know they are a couple of nice guys. I had a chance to meet them. So Street Profits are the guys I'd like to be with."

Montez Ford was involved in the men's Elimination Chamber match in Montreal. Despite a strong showing, he only made it to the final three as Austin Theory eventually emerged victorious.

