32-year-old WWE star sends a message to Hit Row after they got 'buried' by Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt found a new adversary on this week's WWE SmackDown as he and Uncle Howdy attacked Hit Row during their promo segment. Maximum Male Models star ma.çé had a few words for his fellow colleague after the incident.

The Eater of Worlds recently concluded his feud with LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble. Wyatt and Uncle Howdy appear to be on the same page since the match after weeks of a mysterious relationship between the two. The duo even had a backstage segment on the blue brand a couple of weeks back.

This week on SmackDown, Hit Row came out to cut a rap-styled promo. However, the former NXT stars were soon attacked by Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. The former Universal Champion then stated that he was coming after the winner of the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber.

After the show concluded, ma.çè sent a sympathetic message to the heel group. The 32-year-old posted a clip of the time when he was part of Retribution and was attacked by The Fiend.

"Don’t worry hit row, you’ll recover."

Bray Wyatt's storyline with top female WWE star is seemingly on hold for a while

Bray Wyatt shares a rich history with Alexa Bliss in WWE. The duo worked together for a brief period of time during the Pandemic Era. Their alliance ended at WrestleMania 37 after Bliss betrayed the former Universal Champion.

After Wyatt made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at Extreme Rules 2022, he made his presence felt during multiple Alexa Bliss segments. Little Miss Bliss also encountered Uncle Howdy on numerous occasions.

The duo was on track to work together once again. However, according to a recent report, the angle has been postponed for the foreseeable future. It was also noted that the storyline could resume after WrestleMania 39.

Alexa Bliss is currently on a sabbatical from WWE, and there is no word on when she could return. She was last seen in action at the Royal Rumble event, where she was defeated by Bianca Belair.

