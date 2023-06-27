32-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to Liv Morgan ahead of Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan shocked the WWE Universe with her surprise return on the latest episode of SmackDown. Staring down Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler - the two had just become the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions - Morgan made it clear she was going straight away into the title picture.

Raquel Rodriguez had previously mentioned on an edition of WWE The Bump that she misses her tag partner something fierce and wants her back soon, but it seemed that the Texan would be added to the ladder match instead.

With the official announcement of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defending the titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank, the challengers will look to win back the belts they never lost:

"Let’s win ‘em back girlie @YaOnlyLivvOnce," Rodriguez wrote.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan share their inspiration for the WWE tag team aesthetic

Following WrestleMania 39, the surprising unison of Rodriguez and Morgan intrigued fans, as the duo became Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on an episode of WWE The Bump, they revealed Shawn Michaels and Diesel were their inspiration in more ways than one:

"We talked a little bit about Diesel and Shawn Michaels having that vibe and appeal to us, you know, Big Daddy Diesel and ofcourse, the sexy boy [Laughs]," Raquel Rodriguez said, pointing towards her tag partner.

Liv Morgan took it from there and stated:

"Yeah, honestly, that's kind of the only team we've like, talked about," she began. "As a group and as we feel like, what we represent, definitely Diesel and Shawn Michaels is like our most thrown around duo as far as like, aesthetic, vibe, the parts that they play in their team, and so that's kind of what is our inspiration."

Liv Morgan's sole world championship win was brought to a screeching halt last year by Ronda Rousey. This is perhaps her opportunity at redemption. The upcoming title match is arguably the best story told in the women's tag team division since the belt's inception four years ago.

Could the challengers win back the titles they never lost at Money in the Bank? Are you looking forward to the Women's Tag Team Championship match this Saturday night? Let us know in the comments section below.

