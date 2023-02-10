32-year-old WWE Superstar will be out of action due to a detached retina

WWE is currently gearing up for the biggest show of the year as superstars from RAW and SmackDown are busy punching their tickets to WrestleMania 39. Recently, former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh revealed that he would be out of action for around two weeks.

Last year, JD McDonagh moved from the United Kingdom to the United States to work under the newly rebooted Black and Gold brand. In McDonagh's previous run, he won the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship before losing it to Santos Escobar in a Ladder match.

Last week, Ilja Dragunov made his return to the brand and immediately went after McDoangh after his match with Carmelo Hayes. He later broke his silence and revealed that he would be out of action due to suffering a detached retina at the hands of Dragunov. Click on the Link to check out McDonagh's recent injury.

"@WWENXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend - Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I've got a detached retina in my right eye. Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time.10-14 days,@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em."

McDonagh will be back in around two weeks and will most likely continue his feud with Ilja Dragunov on the Black and Gold brand.

JD McDonagh put Ilja Dragunov on the shelf after WWE Halloween Havoc 2022

Last year, Jordan Devlin received a new name and gimmick when he made his way from NXT UK to the developmental brand in the United States. Upon his arrival, he immediately targeted NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Later, he had a short feud with Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship and lost at NXT Heatwave. Regardless of his loss, JD McDonagh earned another title shot but was interrupted by the returning Ilja Dragunov.

The two superstars got their shot at the NXT Championship as Breakker defended his title at WWE Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Triple Threat. After the event, McDonagh defeated Dragunov and put him on the shelf for the rest of the year.

Last week, Dragunov made his return to the brand and immediately attacked McDonaugh to restart their rivalry. In reality, Shawn Michaels addressed why the former NXT UK Champion was missing from weekly television.

Do you want to see McDonagh on the main roster after WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

