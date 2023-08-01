33-year-old believes SmackDown stable is "the conversation" in WWE

A SmackDown star believes his faction is "The Conversation" in WWE.

Hit Row returned to the company last year after the entire stable was released in 2021. Swerve Strickland was a part of the group but opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling following his release.

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis is the vocal leader of the group and recently made a bold proclamation regarding the faction. Top Dolla took to Twitter to claim that Hit Row is "THE CONVERSATION" in WWE because people are using their name for clicks.

"Just put Hit Row name in it as soon as yo clicks start dippin…" #HitRow 🎤 THE CONVERSATION. 🔝💵🅱️💅🏽🅰️🅰️," he tweeted.

B-Fab reacted to Top Dolla's post and agreed with the 33-year-old star.

"He said what he said ! 🅱️💅🏽," she tweeted.

Konnan pokes fun at Top Dolla and claims Hit Row doesn't come off as genuine in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan criticized Hit Row earlier this year and claimed that the WWE faction doesn't come off as genuine.

Speaking on his Keepin It 100 show with former WCW star Disco Interno, Konnan stated that the group was "overdoing" it and that Top Dolla's gear is "wack." The veteran added that Top Dolla needs a lot of work after his infamous botch last year.

"They're overdoing it trying to act cool and they don't come off as genuine," Konnan said. "They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he's kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don't know why they're investing so much time in him. Maybe they're trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they're not over, and bro, I felt really bad when he did that thing because you know that's embarrassing as f**k, and then he tried to play it off. He walked off and the other girl tried to play it off. I'm like, 'Nah, motherf**ker, you f**ked up." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The faction debuted on the main roster with much buzz, but it hasn't amounted to much so far. Only time will tell if the heel faction can get back on track and become relevant again on WWE SmackDown.

